Kia EV6 all-electric sedan launched – Check price, features

Kia EV6

The EV6 is Kia's first model embedded with Hyundai Motor Group's own EV-only electric-global modular platform (E-GMP).

Seoul: Kia, South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, on Monday launched an all-electric EV6 sedan in the domestic market ahead of its overseas launches later this year.

The EV6 is Kia's first model embedded with Hyundai Motor Group's own EV-only electric-global modular platform (E-GMP). (Also read:Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 with 275 Wh battery launched! Check out pics, features and price)

Kia has received over 30,000 preorders for the EV6 in the domestic market, and a combined 8,800 preorders in Europe and the United States, the company said.

The maker of the K5 sedan and the Sorento SUV aim to sell 13,000 units of the zero-emission model on its home turf and 17,000 units in overseas markets this year, reports Yonhap news agency.

The EV6 is priced at 47 million won-57 million won ($40,800-$49,500) in Korea. With government subsidies, it can be purchased for under 40 million won.

The model is available with two kinds of battery packs -- a standard 58-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery pack and a long-range 77.4-kWh one. The 58-kWh and 77.4-kWh models can travel up to 370 kms and 475 km, respectively, on a single charge.

In April, Kia's bigger affiliate Hyundai Motor Co. launched the IONIQ 5 all-electric model equipped with the E-GMP platform.

Hyundai plans to introduce the IONIQ 6 next year and the IONIQ 7 large SUV in 2024. It will begin using alphanumeric names like its bigger rivals, such as BMW, whose models are named Series No 1-8.

Kia EV6EVelectric vehicleElectric car
