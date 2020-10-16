Kia Seltos anniversary edition launched in India – Check price, specs and more

New Delhi: Kia Motors India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kia Motors Corporation, has launched the Seltos Anniversary Edition in India to celebrate its one-year milestone in the country.

The limited edition Kia Seltos will be available exclusively in the HTX trim starting at Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition comes with many exterior and interior changes over the regular Seltos including Tusk Shape Skid plate with Silver Diffuser fins, Tangerine Fog Lamp Bezel, 17 inch Raven Black Alloy Wheels with Tangerine Centre cap, Black One tone Interiors, Raven Black Leatherette Seats with Honeycomb Pattern and more, making it more rugged, stylish and distinctive.

This edition of the Seltos comes equipped with Remote Engine Start for Manual Transmission; also, the length of this car is increased by 60mm over the regular Seltos. The Seltos Anniversary Edition will be available in four exterior colours: one monotone Aurora Black Pearl colour, and three dual tone colour schemes - Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl, Steel Silver with Aurora Black Pearl and Gravity Grey with Aurora Black Pearl.

The interior of the anniversary edition Seltos is accentuated with Black One tone interiors and Raven Black Leatherette Seats with Honeycomb Pattern. On the exterior, the Seltos Anniversary Edition gets an increase in length by 60 mm compared to the regular Seltos and this adds to the robust character of the vehicle.

Additionally, the proud owners of this special edition Seltos will be able to flaunt this exclusive car as it also sports a ‘1st Anniversary Edition’ Badge at the rear.

The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition is available in both petrol and diesel engines – a versatile Smartstream Petrol 1.5 paired with six-speed manual and IVT transmissions, and an efficient Diesel1.5 CRDi VGT paired with a six-speed manual.