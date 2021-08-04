Komaki XGT-X5 electric scooter launched for elderly and specially-abled: Check price, range and other details

New Delhi: Komaki has launched XGT-X5 electric scooter for the elderly and specially-abled citizens. The electric scooter, made by keeping the needs of the target category, has been sold to more than 1000 customers before the official launch.

In a press statement, Komaki said that the model is available across all dealerships in India and can be booked for free on its official website, following which the nearest dealership will initiate contact with the buyer. Komaki is also offering an EMI facility for the purchase of its electric vehicles.

So far, the brand has sold over 21,000 units of electric vehicles in the first half of 2021. The XGT-X5 model comes with safety features such as the mechanical parking feature which prevents this smart two-wheeler from becoming involved in an accident.

The XGT X5 comes in two colours - red and grey. The electric bike is launched in two models XGT-X5-(72V24AH) and XGT-X5 GEL. The XGT-X5-(72V24AH) electric scooter is retailing at 90,500 (Ex-showroom) while the XGT-X5 GEL variant is priced at Rs 72,500 (ex-showroom).

The EV manufacturer claims that the XGT X5 offers a range of 80-90 kilometres in a single charge. The model is compatible with both – VRLA gel batteries and lithium-ion batteries.

The fully equipped XGT X5 comes fitted with regenerative braking systems for enhanced safety and a repair switch that quickly fixes the problems identified during the self-diagnosis so that riders can safely reach their destinations.

The model is as advanced as all the other Komaki releases. "As a leading Electric Vehicle manufacturer, we feel that it is our responsibility to serve the people of this country without leaving anyone behind. We stand by our vision of creating a clean and green India as we embark upon newer journeys to delight our customers. We believe in investing in the happiness of the people, knowing they will continue to support us wherever we set our foot", says Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Vehicle Division.