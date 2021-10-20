Mahindra XUV700 clocks 65,000 bookings in 14 days; Deliveries to begin on this date - Check here

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, one of India's largest SUV maker recently launched the XUV700 SUV in the market, creating much hype among buyers looking for a 5 or 7 seater SUV with new-age features. After clocking 25,000 in record time, Mahindra has announced on Wednesday (October 20) that it has clocked 65,000 bookings for the XUV700 in just two weeks' time since the commencement of booking on 7th October 2021.

This is a record high for any automaker selling cars in India above Rs 10 lakh. The Mahindra XUV700 pricing starts at Rs 12.49 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. Mahindra has also announced that the deliveries for petrol variants will start from 30th October 2021 and diesel variant deliveries will begin from the last week of November.

Mahindra will also communicate the delivery timelines to customers starting 27th October 2021 for both petrol and diesel variants.

You don’t need much more evidence to know that we Indians are car-crazy. Crowds in (and outside) a Bengaluru showroom when the XUV 7OO arrived & was put on display. Bookings open on October 7. pic.twitter.com/8uDl1Bbi1I — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 3, 2021

The Mahindra XUV700 replaces the successful XUV500 as an all-new model with multiple industry-first and segment-first features. Mahindra XUV700 is offered in two seating configurations - Mahindra XUV700 5-seater and Mahindra XUV700 7-seater, catering to a wide audience base looking for vehicles between Rs 10-Rs 25 Lakh segments.

The Mahindra XUV700 also gets two variant lineups - entry-level MX and feature facked AX series comprising AX3, AX5, and AX7. Also, there are two engine options to choose from - 2.2-litre petrol and diesel engines both getting manual as well as automatic gearbox options.

The Mahindra XUV700 gets features like ADAS comprising autonomous driving features like lane keep assist, auto emergency braking, adaptive cruise control among others.

Having said that, Mahindra is facing a production crunch due to chip-shortage and more than bookings in the case of Thar SUV. Mahindra Thar was booked by more than 75,000 customers but the waiting periods for delivery has crossed as much as a year for certain variants.

It will be interesting to see how Mahindra will cater to the XUV700 customers when Thar customers are waiting for their SUVs to get delivered.