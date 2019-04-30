Maruti launches Ertiga with 1.5 litre diesel engine priced up to Rs 11.2 lakh

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Tuesday introduced multi-purpose vehicle Ertiga with new in-house 1.5 litre diesel engine, priced between Rs 9.86 lakh and Rs 11.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The model is currently powered by 1.3 litre diesel powertrain sourced from Fiat.

The three trims of the vehicle with 1.5 litre diesel engine are priced at Rs 9.86 lakh, 10.69 lakh and Rs 11.20 lakh.

"Considering the requirements of evolving customers, the Next Gen Ertiga is now offered with new 1.5-litre diesel engine," MSI Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales RS Kalsi said in a statement.

The company is confident that this new engine option will strengthen the popularity of Ertiga in urban MPV segment, he added.

The model with DDIS 225 engine now comes with 6-speed manual transmission which according to the company delivers a fuel efficiency of 24.20 km/l.

The company has sold over 40,000 units of the new Ertiga in November 2018 to April 2019 period.

MSI had earlier introduced its mid-sized sedan Ciaz with the 1.5 litre diesel engine.

Interestingly, the company has announced to phase out all its diesel models with effect from April 1, 2020.