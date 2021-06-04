Maruti launching WagonR Electric? Car spied testing, check launch date and other details

New Delhi: The transition to electric vehicles is taking way longer than expected, as many top automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and Tata have been slow in launching EV models of their existing vehicles or rolling out new models.

Maruti Suzuki had earlier pointed out that electric vehicles are at a very nascent stage in the Indian automotive market. The company had also scrapped the plans of launching an electric WagonR anytime soon in India.

However, the long wait may end soon, as Maruti Suzuki was recently seen testing the electric version of one of its best selling cars, Maruti Suzuki. According to a report by RushLane, the electric version of WagonR is a test mule, as the car was found sporting a Toyota logo present in its front and wheel caps. The test mule points out that Maruti Suzuki is likely to launch the WagonR EV in partnership with its alliance partner, Toyota.

Features of Maruti Suzuki Electric version

According to the spy video that has surfaced on the internet, the electric version of the WagonR appears very similar to its petrol version. However, there are a few changes to the overall design.

Minor changes can be seen in and bumpers side profile, while the company appears to have completely redesigned the front face of the electric WagonR. All-LED lighting and larger 15-inch alloy wheels at the front improve the overall look of the car.

Price of Electric WagonR

Maruti Suzuki hasn’t officially revealed the price of its eclectic WagonR. However, reports suggest that the car can be launched at a price tag of around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Launch date of Electric WagonR

Currently, it is speculated that Maruti Suzuki may launch the electric version of WagonR in 2022. But we may have to wait a little longer for an official confirmation from the company.

Electric WagonR to be named HYRYDER?

Since the car is expected to launch in partnership with Toyota, many are speculating that the car will get a new name. Recently, Toyota registered a new name – HYRYDER, which is likely to be pronounced as hi-rider. So, there are chances that the electric version of the WagonR may get a new name.