Maruti Q4 dips 28% to Rs 1,322 crore; check key highlights of result

New Delhi: The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday reported a 27.77 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,322.3 crore for the fourth quarter of 2019-20, on account of lower sales volume, higher promotion expenses and depreciation expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,830.8 crore in the January-March period of 2018-19, MSI said in a statement.

For the entire 2019-20 fiscal, MSI posted a net profit of Rs 5,677.6 crore, down 25.78 per cent from Rs 7,650.6 crore in the 2018-19. Net sales last fiscal stood at Rs 75,660.6 crore as against Rs 86,068.5 crore in 2018-19.

Maruti said that the Board of Directors at their meeting considered and recommended a final dividend aggregating Rs 18,125 million i.e. Rs 60 per share (Nominal value Rs 5.00 per share) for the financial year 2019-20. Final dividend is subject to approval of shareholders, MSI said.

Net sales during the quarter declined to Rs 18,207.7 crore, down 15.2 per cent from Rs 21,473.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Total car sales during the fourth quarter declined by 16 per cent to 3,85,025 units as compared to the same period of 2018-19. Total volume sales during 2019-20 were down 16.1 per cent to 15,63,297 units. Of this, 1,02,171 units were exported, the company said.

The company said profitability was hit during the fiscal on account of lower sales volume, higher sales promotion expenses and depreciation expenses.

It was partially offset by lower operating expenses, cost reduction efforts, higher fair value gains on invested surplus and reduction in corporate tax rate, it added.

"The Company has performed sensitivity analysis on the assumptions used and based on current estimates expects the carrying amount of these assets will be recovered. The impact of COVID-19 on the Company's financial results may differ from that estimated as at the date of approval of these financial results," MSI said.