Maruti Suzuki delivers over 5,000 cars after lockdown relaxation

New Delhi: India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has delivered over 5,000 cars in the past few days with over 1,350 showrooms operational across the country at present.

“Maruti Suzuki India Limited has delivered over 5,000 cars in the past few days. The Company has put in place comprehensive standard operating procedures (SoPs) for its dealerships across the country. These SoPs ensure highest level of hygiene and sanitization across all its showrooms for the safety of its customers and employees. With the SoPs in place over 1,350 Maruti Suzuki showrooms and over 300 True Value outlets are operational post lockdown 4,” the company said in a BSE filing.

Maruti Suzuki network comprises 3,086 showrooms across 1,964 towns and cities. Maruti said that all of them will abide to the new safety protocols.

The remaining showrooms would open in due course if they are not in containment zone or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines.

“We are happy to serve the customers, who were waiting to drive home their favorite car. The Company has put in place comprehensive norms to ensure that their car buying experience is completely safe. These norms are based on guidelines from the Central and State Governments. We would like to encourage our customers to digitally choose and book their car and take advantage of the convenience of home delivery of their new vehicles,” Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said.