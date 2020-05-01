हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India records zero sales in April due to lockdown

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to contain the coronavirus disease.

Maruti Suzuki India records zero sales in April due to lockdown

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Friday said that it has recorded zero sales for the month of April 2020 due to lockdown.

“Maruti Suzuki India Limited had zero sales in the domestic market, (including sales to OEM), in April 2020. This was because in compliance with the Government orders all production facilities were closed,” the company said in a BSE filing.

Meanwhile, following resumption of port operations, the first export shipment of 632 units was undertaken from the Mundra port, ensuring that all guidelines for safety were followed, the company added.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to contain the coronavirus disease.

