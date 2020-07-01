हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki's total sales plunges 54% in June

Accordingly, the company`s total off-take declined to 57,428 units from 1,24,708 units sold during June 2019.

Maruti Suzuki&#039;s total sales plunges 54% in June

New Delhi: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday reported a year-on-year decline of 54 per cent in total sales during June 2020.

Accordingly, the company`s total off-take declined to 57,428 units from 1,24,708 units sold during June 2019.

The total sales include 52,300 units off-take in the domestic market and of 839 units to other OEM.

As per a company statement, exports during the period under review fell to 4,289 units from 9,847 units being shipped out in June 2019.

"The sales performance during June 2020 and Q1 FY20-21 should be seen in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns and restrictions required for safety," the statement said.

"The company remains committed to the health, safety and well-being of all members across the value chain. Production across plants is being progressively increased consistent with maximum efforts to ensure safety and subject to the availability of employees."

According to the company, total sales during first quarter of FY20-21 declined to 76,599 units from 4,02,594 units off-take during the like period of the previous fiscal.

Tags:
Maruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki IndiaAuto Sales
Next
Story

Honda opens booking for 5th Generation Honda City – Check out features
  • 5,85,493Confirmed
  • 17,400Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,04,24,992Confirmed
  • 5,09,706Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M10S

Video: India to ban Chinese companies from highway projects, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari