Mercedes Benz to unveil Made-in-India S-Class on October 7: Check price, features and more

In October, Mercedes-Benz will unveil the locally produced 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class in India. Despite the increased premium that comes with being fully imported, the seventh-generation W223 S-Class has been on sale in CBU form in the country since June 2021 and has enjoyed considerable demand. As a result, Mercedes-Benz India has decided to move forward with plans to start local manufacture of the new S-Class in India early next year.

The engine options for the locally produced Mercedes-Benz S-Class are expected to be the same as for the CBU version. This includes the S 450's 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 367 horsepower and 500 Nm, as well as the S 400d's 3.0-litre inline-six diesel engine, which produces 330 horsepower and 700 Nm.

Both are paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. It's unknown whether Mercedes-Benz will continue to offer technologies like all-wheel drive and rear-wheel steering in the locally built version; however, some chassis technology and functions may be removed to keep costs down. The Air suspension, as well as the AMG Line package with its sharper look and handling, should be offered on higher trim levels.

The 12.8-inch MBUX infotainment screen, as well as the digital instruments and Mercedes me, linked tech, should be carried over to this generation of the S-Class. The comfort options on offer are expected to be simplified, with some seat massage and wellness functions, as well as the Burmester audio system, being toned down.

The back seats should remain extremely adaptable, but the two screens should be removed from the standard equipment list, however, the cooled seats and ambient lighting, as well as the rear seat tablet, should remain. On the outside, we expect matrix LED units to replace the digital OLED lighting.

The transition to local production should result in considerable price reductions for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class in 2021. Ex-showroom, expect prices to start at around Rs 1.3 to 1.4 crore.