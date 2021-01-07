MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition launched in India: Check price, features and more

New Delhi: MINI India introduced a special edition of the MINI 3-Door Hatch, the MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition in India. Offered as a Completely Built-Up unit (CBU), only 15 units are available and can be booked exclusively on shop.mini.in. The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 41.70 lakh.

The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition is a modern interpretation of the classic Red Mini Cooper S driven by Paddy Hopkirk at the Monte Carlo Rally. The limited edition features a Chili Red exterior colour with Aspen White Roof, Black Mirror Caps, 16 inch Light Alloy Wheels Victory Spoke in Black and Exterior Elements in Piano Black (Bonnet Scoop, Door Handles, Fuel Filler Cap, Waistline Finisher, MINI Emblem Front & Rear, Kidney Grille Strut).

Features exclusive to the MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition include the iconic No. 37 Sticker in white on both sides and No. 37 badging on Side Scuttles as well as the Keycap. The Paddy Hopkirk signature appears on the illuminated Door Sills, the C-pillars and on the Cockpit Facia along with a rear sticker in matt black. A single Bonnet Stripe in white with Paddy Hopkirk’s signature and 33EJB badging of number plate further enhances the special edition’s exclusivity. The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition also includes the Panorama Glass Roof, Comfort Access System, Rear View Camera, and John Cooper Works Sport Leather Steering Wheel.

At the heart of the MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition is the adrenalin pumping MINI Cooper S 2-litre 4-cylinder Petrol engine with TwinPower Turbo Technology. It mobilises a peak output of 192 hp/ 141 kW and a maximum torque of 280 Nm. The car sprints from 100 km/hr in 6.7 seconds and the top speed is limited to 235 km/hr.

The 7-speed Steptronic Sport Transmission with double clutch and steering wheel paddles enables smooth gear shifts, optimised acoustic and vibration response and contributes to the sophisticated characteristics of the drive system.

The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition is stacked with a range of intuitive safety technologies. The standard safety equipment comprises of Front and Passenger Airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control and Run-flat Indicator.