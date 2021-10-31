Neeraj Chopra receives Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Gold Edition custom-made to celebrate his Olympics medal

After handing over the keys of the limited-edition Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Gold Edition to Sumit Antil, Gold medal winner for F64 Men's javelin throw at the recenlty concluded Paralympics 2021, the Indian automaker has delivered the model to Neeraj Chopra, gold winner at the Javelin competition at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Neeraj Chopra shared the photograph of the SUV on his socila media handles.

Mahindra handed over the keys to the special edition XUV700 to mark the occassion of commencement of the deliveries of the new SUV from October 30. The Mahindra XUV700 Gold Edition is designed by Pratap Bose, EVP and Chief Design Officer, M&M and is a custom-made version of the newly launched XUV700 that won the SUV of the Year and Car of the Year categories at the inaugural Zee Auto Awards 2021.

The Gold Edition model comes in midnight black paint, that sports gold accent inside and out. This special version handed over to Neeraj Chopra, much like the version handed over to Sumit Antil gets his noteworthy record embossed as a badge on the fender and tailgate, and it is also embroidered on all the six headrests and the front dashboard.

Neeraj Chopra thanked Anand Mahindra on Twitter saying - "Thank you @anandmahindra ji for the new set of wheels with some very special customisation! I'm looking forward to taking the car out for a spin very soon."

Thank you @anandmahindra ji for the new set of wheels with some very special customisation! I'm looking forward to taking the car out for a spin very soon. pic.twitter.com/doNwgOPogp — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 30, 2021

Neeraj Chopra created a new record for India by throwing Javelin at 87.58 mtr distance, making him the only Indian to win a gold at track and field events in Olympics, and also the only India to win a gold at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The model gets a special emblem depicting javelin throw with 87.58 embossed.

Apart from the badges, XUV700 Gold Edition also gets custom made front grille with gold plating on vertical slats of the grille. While the new XUV700 gets the company's new logo in silver shade, the new Mahindra SUV logo in Satin Gold plating has been added to this XUV700.

Inisde the cabin are the Gold accents on seats and IP Panel stitched with fine gold thread as accents. The Mahindra XUV700 is available in multiple variants and the model presented to Sumit is the top spec AX7L with luxury kit that comprises of Bose surround sound system, autonomous driving, full panoramic sunroof among many segment best features.

The XUV700 is offered in two engine options - a 2.0-litre GDI turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Both come with the option for a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

Prices for the new flagship SUV start at Rs 12.49 lakh, going up to Rs 22.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The company announced that it will begin deliveries of the petrol variants from October 30, while deliveries for the diesel models will commence in the last week of November 2021.

