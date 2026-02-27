Advertisement
New 2026 Renault Duster to launch on March 17 - Expected price, engines, features explained

2026 Renault Duster: The third-generation Renault Duster is all set to launch in India on March 17, 2026. The India-spec version was revealed earlier on January 26, 2026. This marks the return of the popular midsize SUV after it was discontinued in 2022.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 01:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
2026 Renault Duster Launch Details: The third-generation Renault Duster is all set to launch in India on March 17, 2026. The India-spec version was revealed earlier on January 26, 2026. This marks the return of the popular midsize SUV after it was discontinued in 2022. The Duster has always been a key model for Renault. The brand hopes this new version will help it regain strong sales in the Indian market. The new Duster is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. It will compete with popular midsize SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Honda Elevate.

The new Duster will come with two turbo-petrol engine options and a strong-hybrid petrol setup. The first engine is a 1.0-litre turbo unit that makes 100hp. The second is a more powerful 1.3-litre turbo engine producing 163hp, which is among the best in its segment. Both engines will get a 6-speed manual gearbox. The bigger engine will also offer a 6-speed DCT automatic option.

The strong-hybrid version will arrive around Diwali 2026. It will use a 109hp 1.8-litre petrol engine, a 49hp electric motor, a 20hp starter generator and a 1.4kWh battery pack. The combined output stands at 160hp.

Design-wise, the India-spec Duster looks similar to the global model but gets some country-specific changes. It has sharp eyebrow-style LED DRLs that also work as turn indicators. The bold front grille carries the 'Duster' name instead of the Renault logo. It also gets pixel-style fog lamps and a silver bumper finish.

From the side, the SUV gets black cladding, roof rails with 50kg load capacity, C-pillar-mounted rear door handles and up to 18-inch alloy wheels. Ground clearance is 212mm. At the rear, there is a connected LED light bar, a roof spoiler and a chunky bumper.

Inside, the dashboard is fully redesigned. It gets a dual-screen layout, soft-touch materials and green contrast stitching. Physical buttons have been retained for key controls, which is practical for daily use. Other highlights include a sliding front armrest and a rear armrest with cup holders.

In terms of features, it offers a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital cluster, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control and powered, ventilated front seats. Safety features include six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, TPMS, an electronic parking brake, four-wheel disc brakes and Level 2 ADAS.

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

