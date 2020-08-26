Now, you can hire auto rentals services on Uber – Check price and packages

Bengaluru: Uber on Wednesday launched an on demand 24x7 Auto Rentals service in India.

The service allows riders to book an auto and its driver for several hours with the liberty to make multiple stops along a journey, Uber said in a statement.

The service in now live in Bengaluru and is available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune, it said.

Prices start at Rs 149 for a one-hour/ ten km package with the option of selecting from multiple hourly packages that can be booked up to a maximum of eight hours, Uber said.

You can follow these steps for Uber Auto Rentals:

Download the app – Get the free Uber app from the App Store or Google Play on your smartphone and open the app to create your account



Request a ride by choosing ‘Auto Rentals’ for your trip



Select your hourly package – You can choose packages from 1 Hour to 8 Hours



Tap ‘Confirm Auto Rentals’ to request your ride, Add or remove destinations during your ride as per your plan



Enjoy your ride – You’ll see your driver’s picture and vehicle details, and can track their arrival on the map

Commenting on the new service, Nitish Bhushan, Head of Marketplace & Categories, Uber India and South Asia, said,"This is an India-first innovation and a prime example of how we leverage technology to benefit both riders and drivers."