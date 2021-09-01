Renault all-new KWID MY21 launched in India: Check price list of all the variants, specs and more

New Delhi: Renault India launched the all-new KWID MY21 as part of the ongoing 10th Anniversary celebrations. This Attractive, Innovative and Affordable vehicle has been a true game-changer and volume driver for Renault India.

The Renault KWID MY21 Range is offered in 0.8L and 1.0L SCe powertrains in both manual and AMT options. The new Kwid MY21 Climber Edition will also be available in Dual Tone Exterior in White colour with black roof along with the new features like Electric ORVM and Day and Night IRVM. In addition to various active and passive safety features, it also features Front driver side pyrotech & pretensioner, further elevating the safety quotient of the vehicle. (Also read: Check these Jaw-Dropping images of the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350)

Price list - Kwid MY 21 Range

Renault KWID RXE 0.8L: Rs 4,06,500

Renault KWID RXL 0.8L: Rs 4,36,500

Renault KWID RXT 0.8L: Rs 4,66,500

Renault KWID RXL 1.0L: Rs MT 4,53,600

Renault KWID RXL 1.0L EASY-R: Rs 4,93,600

Renault KWID RXT 1.0L MT OPTION: Rs 4,90,300

Renault KWID CLIMBER 1.0L MT OPTION: Rs 5,11,500

Renault KWID RXT 1.0L EASY- R OPTION: Rs 5,30,300

Renault KWID CLIMBER 1.0L EASY-R OPTION: Rs 5,51,500

As part of the celebrations, Renault has announced special offers for the customers in the month of September 2021 offering maximum benefits of upto Rs 80,000 on select variants across its product range. These offers can be availed while purchasing new Renault vehicle during this period. In addition to the above, the company has also rolled out 10 unique Loyalty Rewards to mark the 10 years celebrations, with maximum loyalty benefits upto INR 110,000 which is over and above the regular consumer offers. (Also read: 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched in India)

Renault India has also launched specific offers for its customers in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa from 1st to 10th September to celebrate the festive fervour during the upcoming festival of Ganesh Chathurthi.

Apart from the announced offers in the form of cash offers and loyalty bonus, the company has also announced the Buy Now, Pay in 2022 scheme on the purchase of KWID, TRIBER and KIGER, wherein the buyers can opt for a new Renault vehicle now and start paying EMIs after 6 months.

In an array of new offerings to the customers, Renault has recently launched the new RXT (O) variant of the newly launched Renault KIGER along with several attractive schemes & promotions for all the existing and potential customers. The KWID MY 21 edition is yet another jewel that will be enhancing the 10 year celebrations of Renault in India.

