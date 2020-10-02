Renault KWID 2020 NEOTECH edition launched in India –Check price, specs and more

New Delhi: Renault India has launched the 2020 NEOTECH edition of its flagship offering KWID in 0.8L MT, 1.0L MT and 1.0L AMT variants.

The limited-edition features first-in-segment stylish and fresh dual-tone exterior. Customers can choose between two colour combinations - Zanskar Blue body with Silver roof and Silver body with Zanskar Blue roof.

Renault KWID 2020 NEOTECH will come at an additional price increase of Rs 30,000.

The KWID NEOTECH edition offers 8 inch touch screen ULC with Apple car play, Android Auto, USB socket for front passengers, Aux sockets, Flex wheels, 3D decals on the C-pillar, NEOTECH door claddings, seat fabric modification with blue inserts & blue stitches, chrome AMT dial, chrome add-on grille and B-pillar black tapping.

In 2019, Renault India introduced an all-new bolder, more stylish KWID, loaded with many first-in-class features. The latest RXL 1.0L variant made the KWID range even more accessible for customers, with the launch of the new RXL variant in a 1.0L powertrain, in both MT and AMT versions.

KWID also offers a host of equipment and features that include the 20.32 cm Touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution, first-in-class LED digital instrument cluster, a floor console-mounted AMT dial, one-touch lane change indicator, speed-dependent volume control and a boot capacity of 279 litres.

Renault offers optional extended warranty up to 5 years and 100,000 Km from the date of vehicle delivery.

“The Attractive, Innovative and Affordable SUV inspired Renault KWID has emerged as a true game-changer and volume driver for Renault in India. KWID redefines the entry segment’s value index led by its contemporary SUV-inspired design language, best-in-class features and an economical cost of ownership, which is enabled by its 98% localisation levels, which also makes it a strong ‘Make in India’ testament,” Renault said in a statement.