Simple Energy’s 240-km range electric scooter is finally here, check launch date

Simple Energy, one of the electric vehicle startups in India, has announced that it is finally going to launch its first flagship electric scooter, Mark2, in India on August 15, 2021, i.e. on Independence day.

Mark2 is among one of the longest-range electric two-wheelers in India. Interestingly, Simple Energy had revealed that the prototype version Mark1 was ready in 2020. However, the company has now introduced the production version Mark2. Of course, Mark2 is based on Mark1.

Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO of Simple Energy reportedly said that due to the ongoing second wave of COVID-19, the company has chosen this date. The firm is hoping that the situation would get better.

Price of Simple Energy Mark2 electric scooter

Simple is likely to retail Mark2 at around Rs 1,10,000 to Rs 1,20,000, according to a report by Financial Express. Since Simple Energy is based out of Bengaluru, Mark2 is expectedly to be launch in the city.

Simple Energy’s R&D facility and first production factory are also based in Bengaluru. The company is likely to expand its businesses in other Indian cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad soon after the launch in Bengaluru. In the long run, the company plans to expand its presence in other cities as well.

Features of Simple Energy Mark2

Mark 2 electric scooter is powered by a 4.8 kWh battery that is said to offer a 240-Km range in Eco mode. The scooter can achieve at a top speed of 100 Km/h, with a sprint time of 3.6 seconds for 0-50 km/h.

To make it convenient for longer journeys, Simple Energy is offering a portable battery with the scooter that comes with other interesting, smart features such as touchscreen display with navigation and Bluetooth, among others.

