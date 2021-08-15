Simple One electric bike with 236 km range launched: Check price, specs, booking details and more

New Delhi: Simply Energy has launched the Simple One electric bike on August 15, which happens to be the 75th Independence day of India. The electric scooter is all set to rival the likes of Ola Electric’s S1 and S1 Pro, which were launched earlier in the day, as well as the Ather 450x, among other two-wheelers in India’s automobile segment.

During the launch event, Simple Energy founder Shreshth Mishra said that the company has always focussed on solving issues like the low range offered by electric bikes, and that the firm always had in the mind to offer the longest range and long-lasting performance.

Simple Energy is planning to build a charging network across the 13 states in which the company is planning to launch the electric bike in the coming months. It is planning to set up about more than 300 charging stations across these states.

Simple One electric bike range

Simple One electric bike is claimed to be offering a range of about 236 km on a full range, which is said to be the longest electric scooter range in India. The bike will get 203 km range in eco mode and 236 km in IDC mode.

Simple One electric bike variants

Simple One electric bike has been launched in multiple colour variants, including Brazen Black, Azure White, Brazen White and Namma Red.

Simple One electric bike booking

Customers can start booking the Simply One electric scooter by paying Rs 1947. Customers can the pay the booking price online to get the deliveries of the electric vehicle.

Simple One electric bike top speed

Simple One electric bike can offer a top speed of 98 kmph to 105 kmph. The bike is powered by a 4.8 kWh battery, which is IP67 water and dust resistant. The bike has 27000 cells powering the battery.

The bike can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in just 2.9 seconds.

Simple One electric bike features

The newly launched two-wheeler is 4G enabled and supports Bluetooth 5.2. The bike offers a boot space of 30 litres.

Simple One price

Simple One has been launched at an ex-showroom price point of Rs 1,09,999. With select states offering incentives on the purchase of Simple One electric bike, the bikes will get even affordable.