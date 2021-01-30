Tata launches limited edition model for Tiago; check price, other details

New Delhi: Tata Motors has launched a limited-edition trim for its hugely popular hatchback, Tiago on Sunday (January 30).

Tata Motors had released a teaser from their official Twitter handle on Saturday (January 29). Tata had launched a revised version of Tiago on the very same day in 2020, and this limited edition model is to celebrate its first anniversary. Tata has created a space for itself in the extremely competitive and price-sensitive entry-level hatchback segment with Tiago. Tata Tiago limited edition is priced at Rs. 5.79 lakh.

Tata Tiago's limited edition is based on the XT variant and gets additional features. The car gets 14-inch alloy wheels in black colour, and will only be offered with a manual gearbox. The car will be available in three colours which includes Flame Red, Daytona Grey, Pearlescent White.

The interior of the car gets new 5-inch touchscreen infotainment by Harman which comes with 3D navigation with the help of Navimaps. The system can play videos and images and has voice command recognition. The car also gets rear parking sensors with display and rear parcel shelf.

Commenting on the launch of Tata Tiago Limited edition, Vivek Srivatsa who is the Head of Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit said that " Since its launch in 2016, the Tiago has been very successful in its segment and has been appreciated by all. Following the same, the product's BS6 version was introduced in 2020 which also received a 4-star safety rating by Global NCAP at launch, making it the safest in its segment. With more than 3.25 lakh happy customers on the road, the Tiago has evidently received a tremendous market response. We are confident that through the introduction of this limited edition variant and in alignment with our New Forever philosophy, we will continue to bring excitement in this space while catering to the ever-evolving demand of our consumers."

Tata Tiago has created a space for itself in the segment which is predominantly ruled by Maruti Suzuki. Tata Tiago was launched in 2016 and is produced at Tata's Sanand plant in Gujarat. The car is the first product from Tata which followed the IMPACT design philosophy. The offers good driving dynamics, fuel efficiency, safety and styling making it an all-rounder package at an attractive price.

Tata Tiago starts at Rs. 4.85 lakh and goes till Rs. 6.84 lakh (ex-showroom).