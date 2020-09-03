हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tata Motors

Tata Motors reports 13% increase in sales in August



Tata Motors reports 13% increase in sales in August

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Thursday reported a 13.38 percent increase in total sales at 36,472 units in August.

The company had sold a total of 32,166 units in same period last year, the home-grown auto major said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were up 21.6 percent to 35,420 units, from 29,140 units in August last year, it added.

Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market during the last month rose by over two-fold to 18,583 units, as against 7,316 units in the same month last year.

However, the company reported 28 percent decline in total commercial vehicle sales last month at 17,889 units, as against 24,850 units in the year-ago period.

