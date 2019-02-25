Tata Motors upcoming premium hatchback to be called Altroz, launch in middle of 2019

New Delhi: Tata Motors has christened its highly anticipated urban car as the ‘Altroz’.

The production version of the Altroz, which was showcased as the 45X Concept at the Auto Expo 2018, will be unveiled at the upcoming Geneva Motors Show 2019, Tata Motors said in a statement.

“Inspired from the magnificent bird ‘Albatross’, the Altroz is all set to woo its customers with its class leading offerings. Resonating with the characteristics of the Albatross, the Altroz will shine above all its contemporaries with its Agility, Speed, and Efficiency along with best-in-class performance and in-cabin space,” Tata Motors said.

“We are excited to introduce this product to our customers and are gearing up for its commercial launch in mid – 2019. With Turnaround 2.0 now in full swing, we aim to continue winning sustainably in the PV segment through such timely product interventions”, Mayank Pareek – President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said.

The Altroz will be the first product to be engineered on the new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) Architecture. With lightweight, modular and flexible characteristics, the ALFA architecture has the ability to evolve into a range of modern and youthful vehicles within a short development cycle. Conceptualized under the IMPACT 2.0 design language, the Altroz aims at reinventing the urban car design with greater emphasis on class leading connectivity and everyday mobility, Tata Motors said.