Tata Nexon EV now available on subscription offer --Check out the monthly charges, insurance cover and more

New Delhi: Tata Motors has announced a special ‘Electrifying Subscription’ offer on the Tata Nexon EV. The offer is available for a limited-period, till November 30, 2020 and only for the first 100 subscribers.

The offer allows customer to avail the electric SUV at an all-inclusive fixed rental starting at Rs 34,900 per month. Customers can ride the car without the hassles of traditional vehicle ownership such as road tax and registration, insurance renewals, servicing and maintenance, the company said.

Discerning customers can select the tenure of their subscription from a minimum period of 12 months to 24 and 36 months. This service is being offered in 5 major cities – Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Offered in partnership with Orix Auto, this subscription package includes comprehensive insurance coverage, on-call 24×7 roadside assistance plus free maintenance with periodic servicing and doorstep delivery. Moreover, customers will also get a complimentary personal EV charger that can be installed at their home or office, as deemed convenient. The facility can be easily accessed online with end-to-end support available. Following the tenure of their subscription, customers can either choose to extend it or just return the vehicle.

“We at Tata Motors are continuously striving to offer exciting propositions that are smarter, affordable and convenient, for those who desire to experience driving smooth, silent and green Nexon EV. Our new ‘Electrifying Subscription’ offer is designed with an aim to make EVs even more accessible to a rapidly growing base of future conscious citizens. It is ideal for customers preferring ‘usership’ over ownership amidst the rapidly growing phenomenon of shared economy,” Pankaj Jhunja, Head- Mobility Services, Tata Motors said

This offer is customised and perfectly suited for corporates who prefer to lease, individuals with frequent inter-city job transfers, and expatriates who stay for a fixed tenure, among others, the company said.