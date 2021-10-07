Tata Punch, MG Astor launch dates announced: Check price, booking details of upcoming cars

New Delhi: Tata Motors and Morris Garages (MG) have announced the launch dates of their much-awaited cars - Tata Punch and MG Astor. While Tata Punch is launching on October 20, MG Astor will hit Indian roads on October 11.

Tata Punch prices

As of now, Tata Motors hasn’t revealed the prices of Tata Punch. The Indian carmaker is expected to announce the prices at the launch event on October 20, right at the onset of the festive season.

Tata Punch bookings

Tata has opened the bookings for Tata Punch. Buyers planning to buy the SUV can book the car by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000 online or Tata Motors dealerships in India.

Tata Punch variants

Tata Punch is all set to be launched in four variants that will come with both Manual (MT) and Automatic (AMT) transmission options. Customers can get other customisation packs with the purchase of the car.

MG Astor prices

Likewise, MG Motor India is expected to reveal the prices of MG Astor in India on October 11, 2021. The carmaker is expected to launch the upcoming SUV in the price range of about Rs 9 lakh and Rs 16 lakh.

MG Astor variants

MG is reportedly expected to launch the Astor SUV in eight variants — Style, Super, Smart Std, Smart, Sharp Std, Sharp, Savvy and Savvy Red. Meanwhile, the car is also likely to get five colour options — Glaze Red, Starry Black, Spiced Orange, Candy White and Aurora Silver.

