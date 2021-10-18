Tata Punch sub-compact SUV with 1.2L Revotron BS6 Engine launched in India --Check price, specs and other details

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Monday launched the much awaited Tata Punch sub-compact SUV. The car has recently got Global NCAP 5-star rating (16.453) for adult occupant protection and 4-star rating (40.891) for child occupant protection.

Tata Punch sub-compact SUV will now be available for deliveries over 1000 Tata Motors showrooms nationwide, at a starting price of Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). (Also read: Tata Punch gets 5 star in safety rating, outperforms Nexon, Altroz, XUV300, says Global NCAP)

In addition, customers can mark their Punch by choosing from 7 vibrant colours and further personalize it with the Rhythm and Dazzle customization packs, in tune with their personality. The Punch will be offered in four different variants with manual and automatic-manual transmissions. The four variants of the Tata Punch are called - Creative, Adventure, Pure and Adventure.

Tata Punch Design

R16 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels

Projector Headlamps & LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs)

Signature LED Tail Lamps

Classical SUV Design with Cladding on Doors, Wheel Arches and Sill Cladding

Stylish Roof Rails

Signature Humanity Line

Dual tone Roof Options (in White & Black)

Comfortable rear seating for 3 Passengers with ample legroom and best in class shoulder & hip room

Granite Black dashboard with Glacier Grey Inserts

Premium Fabric Seats with signature Tri- Arrow pattern

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Gear Shift Knob

Body Coloured AC Vents

Tata Punch Performance

True SUV Performance – New Gen 1.2L Revotron BS6 Engine latest Dyna-Pro technology

Advanced AMT with an industry first ‘Traction Pro’ to give a spirited performance.

A high ground clearance of 190mm +/-3 mm (Unladen)

Exceptional cornering stability

Seamlessly mated to 5 Speed AMT / Manual Transmission

Drive Modes: Engine Drive Modes (City & Eco) to suit any driving mood.

Idle Start Stop to automatically turn off the engine at signals and traffics to further enhance fuel efficiency.

Cruise Control

Large 20.3° approach angle, 37.6° departure angle and 22.2° ramp over angle (Unladen)

370 mm Water wading capability

Tata Punch Safety

Dual Airbags

Anchor Pretensioner safety belt for Driver Seats

ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control

Segment First Feature: Brake Sway Control – detects the tendency of instability during abrupt braking before the ABS kicks in to avoid vehicle swaying from the driving path

Front Fog Lamp with Cornering Function

Child Seat ISOFIX Anchor Points

Perimetric Alarm System

Reverse Parking Camera

Driver & Co-Driver Seat Belt Reminders

Tyre Puncture repair Kit

Extensive use of High Strength Steel

Tata Punch Comfort and Convenience

Auto Headlamps & Rain Sensing Wipers

Push Button Start

Up to 366 liters ( ISO V215) of Boot Space

Over 25 Utility spaces

Fully Automatic Temperature Control

Adjustable Driver Seat

Cooled Glove Box

Auto Fold ORVM

Rear Arm Rest

Rear Wiper & Wash

Steering Mounted Control

Tilt Steering

Fast USB Charger

One shot down driver window

Follow me home headlamps

7" Harman Infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple Carplay

7” TFT Instrument Cluster

iRA Connected Car Technology with What3Words & Natural Voice tech

