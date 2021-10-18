Tata Punch sub-compact SUV with 1.2L Revotron BS6 Engine launched in India --Check price, specs and other details

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Monday launched the much awaited Tata Punch sub-compact SUV. The car has recently got Global NCAP 5-star rating (16.453) for adult occupant protection and 4-star rating (40.891) for child occupant protection.
Tata Punch sub-compact SUV will now be available for deliveries over 1000 Tata Motors showrooms nationwide, at a starting price of Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). (Also read: Tata Punch gets 5 star in safety rating, outperforms Nexon, Altroz, XUV300, says Global NCAP)
In addition, customers can mark their Punch by choosing from 7 vibrant colours and further personalize it with the Rhythm and Dazzle customization packs, in tune with their personality. The Punch will be offered in four different variants with manual and automatic-manual transmissions. The four variants of the Tata Punch are called - Creative, Adventure, Pure and Adventure.
Tata Punch Design
R16 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
Projector Headlamps & LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs)
Signature LED Tail Lamps
Classical SUV Design with Cladding on Doors, Wheel Arches and Sill Cladding
Stylish Roof Rails
Signature Humanity Line
Dual tone Roof Options (in White & Black)
Comfortable rear seating for 3 Passengers with ample legroom and best in class shoulder & hip room
Granite Black dashboard with Glacier Grey Inserts
Premium Fabric Seats with signature Tri- Arrow pattern
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Gear Shift Knob
Body Coloured AC Vents
Tata Punch Performance
True SUV Performance – New Gen 1.2L Revotron BS6 Engine latest Dyna-Pro technology
Advanced AMT with an industry first ‘Traction Pro’ to give a spirited performance.
A high ground clearance of 190mm +/-3 mm (Unladen)
Exceptional cornering stability
Seamlessly mated to 5 Speed AMT / Manual Transmission
Drive Modes: Engine Drive Modes (City & Eco) to suit any driving mood.
Idle Start Stop to automatically turn off the engine at signals and traffics to further enhance fuel efficiency.
Cruise Control
Large 20.3° approach angle, 37.6° departure angle and 22.2° ramp over angle (Unladen)
370 mm Water wading capability
Tata Punch Safety
Dual Airbags
Anchor Pretensioner safety belt for Driver Seats
ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control
Segment First Feature: Brake Sway Control – detects the tendency of instability during abrupt braking before the ABS kicks in to avoid vehicle swaying from the driving path
Front Fog Lamp with Cornering Function
Child Seat ISOFIX Anchor Points
Perimetric Alarm System
Reverse Parking Camera
Driver & Co-Driver Seat Belt Reminders
Tyre Puncture repair Kit
Extensive use of High Strength Steel
Tata Punch Comfort and Convenience
Auto Headlamps & Rain Sensing Wipers
Push Button Start
Up to 366 liters ( ISO V215) of Boot Space
Over 25 Utility spaces
Fully Automatic Temperature Control
Adjustable Driver Seat
Cooled Glove Box
Auto Fold ORVM
Rear Arm Rest
Rear Wiper & Wash
Steering Mounted Control
Tilt Steering
Fast USB Charger
One shot down driver window
Follow me home headlamps
7" Harman Infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple Carplay
7” TFT Instrument Cluster
iRA Connected Car Technology with What3Words & Natural Voice tech
#mute