Tata Safari 2021 unveiled in India: Check price, availability, specs and more

New Delhi: Tata Motors has unveiled the all new Safari 2021 in India while its pre-booking is slated for February.

The Tata Safari 2021 will be competing against MG Hector Plus, yet-to-be-launched Mahindra X Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500 and the Hyundai Creta 2021.

The all new Tata Safari, available in 6 and 7 seater options, comes with Kryotec 2L Turbocharged 170PS Diesel Engine, plush and premium spacious interiors and top- of- the- line safety, technology and connectivity features, the company said.

Tata Safari 2021 Exterior

Signature Grille with the Signature Tri-Arrow Chrome motif encased by the Humanity Line

The SUV’s exterior boasts of the iconic stepped roof, held between the equally well regarded roof-rails. IT has Flared Wheel Arches & Protective Side Cladding, Dual Tone Front Bumper, Xenon HID Projector Headlamps, Dual Function LED DRLs with Turn Indicators, Signature Twin Light LED Tail Lamps, 18 inch Machined Alloy Wheels and Shark Fin Antenna.

Tata Safari 2021 Interior

The all new Tata Safari 2021 will be available in Royale Blue, Orcus White and Daytona Grey colour options while in the interior it will have Signature Oyster White Interior colour scheme. The car will be equipped with Signature Ashwood Dashboard, Premium Benecke KalikoTM Oyster White Perforated Leather# Seat Upholstery & Door Pad Inserts, Satin Chrome Pack, Soft Touch Dashboard with Anti Reflective ‘Nappa’ Grain Top Layer, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Gear Shift Knob.

Kryotec 2.0 Turbocharged Diesel Engine

The Kryotec 2.0 Turbocharged Diesel Engine produces 170 PS Power and 350 Nm of Torque. It is seamlessly mated to 6 Speed Automatic/ Manual Transmission. The Multi Drive Mode 2.0 has Engine Drive Modes (Eco, City, Sport) married to the ESP Terrain Response Modes (Normal, Rough & Wet) for taking on difficult terrains. It has Advanced Electronically Controlled Variable Geometry Turbocharger (eVGT) for excellent low end torque and linear power delivery.