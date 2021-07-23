हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tesla

Tesla’s interface gets Hindi language update, India launch around the corner?

Tesla added the new languages in its recent software update. 

New Delhi: Tesla has already made it clear that the electric vehicle giant is making inroads to India. With no official launch date, many are confused about the exact timeline for its Indian entry. However, ahead of the India launch, Tesla has reportedly added Hindi as one of the languages available with its infotainment user interface(UI).

Several screenshots of the language update are now doing rounds on social media, signalling that the launch of a popular electric car maker is around the corner. The screenshots show that the commands of the car are written in the Hindi language. 

With the addition of Hindi as a language, Tesla has also pointed out how important the Indian automobile market is going to be for the American car maker. The move is likely to help Tesla gain more popularity in India, especially in Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities and beyond. 

In the latest addition of languages to its support, Tesla has also added other foreign languages such as Russian, Greek, Croatian and Finnish to its infotainment UI. The latest update signals Tesla’s ambitious global expansion plans.

Tesla reportedly added the new languages in what could be the company’s recent software update, according to the screenshots shared by the Twitter user. The recent language updates will reportedly be extended to all Tesla car models. 

For those uninitiated, Tesla is trying to make inroads in India for a few years now, and finally made an official announcement about the entry into Indian markets in India in early 2021. Also Read: Explained --Here is how to create mAadhaar profile which is accepted as valid ID proof at Airports, Railway stations

Tesla has official registered the company in Karanata as Tesla India Motors and is likely to manufacture electric cars in India. However, other states such as Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are also trying to woo Tesla to manufacturer in their respective states. Also Read: How to play Google’s Olympic Doodle Champion Island Games

