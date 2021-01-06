Toyota launches New Fortuner and exclusive new Legender: Check price, specs and more

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday launched the new Toyota Fortuner and exclusive new Legender.

New Fortuner Ex-showroom (Same across the country except in Kerala) starts at Rs 29,98 lakh and goes upto Rs 37.43 lakh for the top model. The exclusive new Legender is priced at Rs 37.58 lakh.

The new Fortuner is available in 2.8 L Diesel Engine with 6-Speed Automatic and 6-Speed Manual Transmission with Intelligent Manual Transmission options and 2.7 L Petrol Engine in 6-Speed Automatic and 5-Speed Manual Transmission. The Fortuner Automatic Transmission variants provide best-in-class torque of 500 Nm and 204 PS of Power while Manual Transmission variants generate 204 PS of Power and 420 Nm Torque.

The new Fortuner boasts of new exterior features like a tougher-looking new Front Grille, Sculpted Side-pontoon Shaped Bumper thus amplifying commanding presence. New Headlamp Design with distinctive sharp LED line guide, Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) and Multi-Axis spoke Alloy wheels with Super Chrome metallic finishing giving a luxurious look.

For the interior, Superior Suction based Seat ventilation system (Front Row) and a larger Smart Playcast Touchscreen Audio with Android Auto/Apple Carplay and a JBL 11 speaker w/ subwoofer system [4X4 variants only] are some of the key changes. For added driving comfort and convenience, the new Fortuner comes with Auto Limited Slip Differential (Auto-LSD) that enables maximum power without breaking traction, Variable Flow Control (VFC) Power Steering that allows customers to dynamically change steering dynamics with drive modes [Eco, Normal, Sport] and Front Clearance Sonar to safely navigate when parking in tight spaces.

The new Fortuner will be available in existing colours of Phantom Brown, Super White, Attitude Black, Avant-Garde Bronze, Grey Metallic, Silver Metallic, Pearl White Crystal Shine and a new color of Sparkling Black Crystal Shine.

Toyota also unveiled the Legender. It comes with an exclusive headlamp design, Split Quad LEDs with a waterfall LED line guide signature, sharp nose with a sleek and cool theme. The Legender comes with exterior features such as Catamaran Style Front & Rear Bumpers sharp, and sleek Front Grille with Piano Black Accents, Sequential Turn Indicators and 18-inch Multi-layered Machine-cut finished Alloy Wheels.

In the Legender, the interior features include Dual Tone (Black + Maroon) interior theme, Contrast Stitching for Steering Wheel and Console Box, Interior Ambient Illumination (I/P, Front Door Trim, Front Foot-well areas) and Rear USB Ports. Apart from these, the Legender is loaded with high-end features like Kick Sensor for Power Back Door and Wireless Smartphone Charger. The Legender is available only in exciting color of Pearl White with Black roof (Dual tone).

Key features of Toyota New Fortuner 2021

Tough-looking New Front Grille

· Sculpted side-pontoon shaped bumper

· New Headlamp Design with a distinctive sharp LED line guide

· Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs)

· Multi-Axis spoke Alloy wheels with Super Chrome metallic finishing

· Superior Suction based Seat ventilation system (Front Row)

· All-new Smart Playcast Touchscreen Audio with Android Auto/Apple Carplay

· Combimeter Theme & Ornamentation update for more premium feel

· Connected car Technology (Geo fencing, Real-time tracking, Last Parked Location, etc.)

· Interior Color options change [Dark Brown à Black; Chamois to continue]

· Front Clearance Sonar

· Auto Limited Slip Differential

· Lockable Differential - Only in Diesel 4x4 (AT and MT Variants)

· Premium 11 JBL Speakers including Subwoofer (Only in Diesel 4x4 AT and MT Variants)

Variable Flow Control Power Steering [New Sport mode with changed steering dynamics]

Key features of Toyota new Legender 2021

· Catamaran Style Front & Rear Bumpers

· Sharp & Sleek Front Grille with Piano Black Accents

· 18” Multi-layered Machine cut finished alloys

· Split Quad-LED Headlamps with waterfall LED line guide signature

· Sequential Turn Indicators

· Dual Tone Black Roof

· Dual Tone (Black + Maroon) interior theme

· Contrast Stitching for Steering Wheel & Console Box

· Interior Ambient Illumination (I/P, Front Door Trim, Front Foot-well areas)

· Rear USB Port

· Kick Sensor for Power Back Door

· Wireless Smartphone Charger