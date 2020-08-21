Toyota Urban Cruiser compact SUV bookings open from August 22 – Check price, specs and more

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that it will commence bookings of its upcoming compact SUV Urban Cruiser from August 22.

Bookings for the Urban Cruiser are open from August 22, at a nominal amount of Rs 11,000, TKM said in a statement. Customers can make their bookings online on the company website or visit the nearest dealership, it added.

The Urban Cruiser will come with new and powerful, yet fuel efficient ‘K-Series 1.5 litre four-cylinder Petrol Engine’, to deliver superior driving experience. The Urban Cruiser will be available in both Manual & Automatic Transmissions (AT) and all AT variants will be equipped with an advanced Li-Ion battery with an ISG- Integrated Starter Generator (Torque assist, regenerative braking & idle start stop).

The exteriors of the car boasts of a Two Slat Wedge Cut Dynamic Grille with Chrome & a Trapezoidal Bold Fog Area. It will be further accompanied with Dual Chamber LED Projector Headlamps, with dual function LED DRL-cum–indicators and LED fog lamps. Customers will also have the option of 16-inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels and an exciting choice of vibrant colours in dual-tone, including a unique brown colour.

The Urban Cruiser will be equipped with alluring Dual-Tone Dark Brown premium interiors, ergonomically laid out wide and spacious cabin, Smart Entry with Engine Push Start/Stop Button and Auto AC. The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be loaded with high-end features such as Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto/Apple Carplay and Smartphone-based Navigation, Rain Sensing Wipers, Cruise Control and Electrochromic Inside Rear View Mirror (IRVM), all combining to provide an exhilarating ride and great comfort.