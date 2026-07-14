Why are even govt supporters saying no to E20 petrol? C-Voter survey has the answer

New Delhi: A majority of people, including supporters of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), are reluctant to use 20% ethanol-blended petrol (E20 petrol) in their vehicles, according to a survey carried out C-Voter. The findings suggest that worries about vehicle mileage and engine performance continue to influence public opinion on the Centre’s ethanol-blending programme.
The survey found that more than half of NDA supporters do not want the ethanol-blended petrol because they believe it could reduce fuel efficiency or damage their vehicles.
Interestingly, the survey found that these concerns are not limited to Opposition supporters but are also shared by a large section of voters who back the Narendra Modi-led government.
According to the survey, 52.5 per cent of NDA supporters said they do not want E20 petrol to be used in their vehicles. Only 18.1 per cent voiced support for the fuel, while 29.5 per cent said they were undecided.
The survey also found even stronger opposition among those who support parties outside the NDA. Among Opposition supporters, 57.9 per cent said they were against using E20 petrol. Among those who support other political parties, 55 per cent said they did not want ethanol-blended petrol in their vehicles.
Overall, 55.1 per cent of respondents said they would prefer not to use E20 petrol, while only 17.1 per cent supported its use. The remaining respondents were undecided.
The survey was released a few days after Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari challenged critics of E20 petrol to produce at least one person whose vehicle had suffered damage because of using ethanol-blended fuel.
Responding to the challenge, those opposing the blended fuel said they would present not just one but several people who claim their vehicles were damaged after using E20 petrol.
The government's ethanol-blending programme aims to reduce dependence on imported crude oil and increase the use of domestically produced biofuels.
Meanwhile, the Central Information Commission (CIC) has directed the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), the Petroleum Ministry's planning unit, to disclose historical data related to petrol production and imports, ethanol procurement and blending and profits earned in the petroleum sector.
The direction was issued while hearing a Right to Information (RTI) plea after the commission found that the PPAC had provided only "partial information" to the applicant.
Information Commissioner Khushwant Singh Sethi also instructed the PPAC to provide web links to notifications related to ethanol blending and transfer questions relating to ethanol suppliers to the appropriate public authority and cite the relevant exemptions under the RTI Act while responding to requests seeking company-wise details of petrol suppliers.
The RTI application had sought six categories of information related to India's petrol and ethanol programme. These included data on fuel production and imports, ethanol blending norms, ethanol procurement and consumption, details of ethanol suppliers and profits generated from petrol sales.
The survey findings and the CIC's directions have come at a time when the government's ethanol-blending policy continues to face questions from sections of vehicle owners over its impact on mileage and engine health, even as the Centre pushes ahead with its plan to increase the use of ethanol-blended fuel across the country.
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