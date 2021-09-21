Yamaha Aerox 155 and R15 bike unveiled in India: Check price, specs, features and more

Yamaha Motor India has finally launched the new YZF-R15 M and Aerox 155 maxi scooter in India at Rs 1.77 lakh and Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The new Aerox 155 scooter will be up for sale from the month of September via Yamaha’s Blue Square showrooms.

The maxi scooter will be available in two colours- Racing Blue & Grey Vermillion. Besides that, it will also be sold in standard colours in the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition.

Yamaha Aerox 155 comes with a 155cc VVA engine which delivers 15.36hp of maximum power at 8,000rpm and 13.9Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. Besides that, some of the key features include a Single Channel ABS, 14-inch wheels with Wider 140mm rear tyre, Bluetooth Enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Connect App, 5.8-inch LCD Cluster, LED Headlight / LED Taillight, 24.5 Litre Under-seat storage and external fuel lid.

The standard variant Yamaha R15 gets a price tag of Rs 1,67,800 while the R15M costs Rs 1,77,800.

The new 2021 Yamaha R15M comes with a special colour scheme and Carbon-like seat cover material (Rider & Pillion) and embroidered logo on the pillion seat. Moreover, the R15M gets Anodized blue fork caps and golden colour Brake Calliper.

In terms of features, the newly launched bike comes with an LCD unit with two display modes -- Street and Track. The R15 V4.0 is equipped with Yamaha's Y-Connect system with Bluetooth for smartphone connectivity. It also offers features such as call and message alerts, fuel consumption details, engine rpm, rate of acceleration, real-time fuel consumption, malfunction notification, locate your bike, parking record, riding history, and more.

Speaking on the launch, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said, “Under the umbrella of ‘The Call of the Blue’ Campaign, Yamaha has launched several exciting products in the Motorcycle and Scooter category. The Aerox 155 is an important addition to this line-up as it has been developed on the lines of Yamaha’s R DNA. The Aerox 155 will provide a new and exciting riding experience with high performance, comfort & convenience to the Indian customers. I am confident that the Aerox 155 will be well accepted by our customers and it will create a new Maxi Sports Scooter segment in India."

