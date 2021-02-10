Yamaha launches all-new range of FZ Series: Check price, specs and more

New DelhiL Yamaha has launched the all-new range of FZ Series. The new FZ series with 149 cc, fuel-injected, BS VI engine have become more lighter, and will flaunt attractive body style in 1 new color for FZS FI –Matte Red.

The price of the new FZ FI starts from Rs 1,03,700 (Ex-showroom Delhi) and new FZS FI starts from Rs 1,07,200 (Ex-showroom Delhi).

The new FZ series is also beefed up with side stand engine cutoff switch while the FZS FI model additionally get Bluetooth-enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X.

The new FZ series comprising of FZ FI models will have 2 exciting colors – Racing Blue and Metallic black while the FZS FI models has total 5 colors, Matte red (new), Dark matte blue, Matte black, Dark knight & Vintage Edition.

The lightweight of the body has been reduced from 137 kgs. to 135 kgs. All models in the new FZ (149CC) series are powered by single channel ABS, gets LED headlight, 140 mm wide rear radial tyre, two level single-piece seating and a durable 149 cc FI engine in BS VI. It also gets newly added features like Side Stand Engine Cutoff Switch and the exhaust system has been tuned to produce better sound. FZSFI Models are enabled with Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X Bluetooth- technology & it will offer several features like “Answer back”, “E-lock”, “Locate my bike”, “Hazard”, etc. The all new FZS FI models will come with a 3D emblem that, along with many other features will kickstart another new business year for Yamaha in India with the brand’s commitment of working persistently towards offering innovation and excitement to the Indian market.

Presently, Yamaha product portfolio includes: YZF-R15 version 3.0 (155 cc) with ABS, MT-15 (155 cc) with ABS; Blue-Core Technology enabled models such as FZ 25 (249 cc) with ABS, FZ S 25 (249 cc) with ABS, FZ-S FI (Fuel-Injected, 149 cc) with ABS, FZ FI (Fuel-Injected, 149 cc) with ABS and UBS enabled scooters like Fascino 125 FI, Ray ZR 125 FI and Street Rally 125 FI.