AIR INDIA

Air India Delhi-Indore Flight Returns After Take-Off Over Engine Fire; Major Tragedy Averted

Air India issued a statement saying that the aircraft has been grounded for inspection.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2025, 09:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Air India Delhi-Indore Flight Returns After Take-Off Over Engine Fire; Major Tragedy Averted

Air India Flight: In what could have saved many lives, the Air India flight crew's promptness averted a major tragedy. Air India's flight AI2913, flying from Delhi to Indore, returned to the airport shortly after take-off as the crew received a fire indication for the right engine. The aircraft landed safely, and the passengers were transferred to an alternative aircraft.

Air India issued a statement saying that the aircraft has been grounded for inspection. "Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on 31 August, air-returned to Delhi shortly after take-off, as the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the right engine. Following standard procedure, the cockpit crew elected to shut down the engine and returned to Delhi, where the flight landed safely. The aircraft has been grounded for inspection, and passengers are being transferred to an alternative aircraft, which will operate the flight to Indore shortly," it said.

