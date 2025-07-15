Air India Restores International Flights After Ahmedabad Crash Pause - Check Full List

Air India has partially restored its international flight schedule that was temporarily reduced or paused for 'safety checks' following the tragic crash in Ahmedabad on June 12. In a statement, Air India said that during the pause, it performed additional precautionary checks on its Boeing 787 fleet. The airlline has suspended several international flights amid increased scrutiny and safety concerns over its Boeing fleet.

"Air India today announced the partial restoration of schedules that were reduced pursuant to its 'Safety Pause', taken following the tragic accident of AI171 on 12th June 2025. That Pause enabled Air India to perform additional precautionary checks on its Boeing 787 aircraft as well as accommodating longer flying times arising from airspace closures over Pakistan and the Middle East," said the airline in a statement.

The airline added that the partial resumption will see restoration of some frequencies from 1st August, relative to July, with full restoration planned from 1st October 2025.

"From 01 August to 30 September, Air India will operate 3x weekly flights between Ahmedabad and London (Heathrow), replacing currently operating 5x weekly flights between Ahmedabad and London (Gatwick)," said Air India.

It further detailed flight restoration as follows:

Flights To Europe

* Delhi-London (Heathrow): Reinstated two weekly flights previously curtailed, with all 24x weekly flights operating from 16 July onwards

* Delhi-Zurich: Increased from 4x weekly to 5x weekly, effective 01 August

Flights To Far-East

* Delhi-Tokyo (Haneda): Reinstated two weekly flights previously curtailed, with all 7x weekly flights operating from 01 August onwards

* Delhi-Seoul (Incheon): Reinstated two weekly flights previously curtailed, with all 5x weekly flights reinstated from 01 September onwards

Flights To Europe

* Bengaluru-London (Heathrow): Remains reduced from 7x weekly to 6x weekly; will further reduce to 4x weekly, effective 01 August 2025

* Amritsar-Birmingham: Remains reduced from 3x weekly to 2x weekly until 31 August; to operate 3x weekly, effective 01 September

* Delhi-Birmingham: Remains reduced from 3x weekly to 2x weekly

* Delhi-Paris: Reduced from 12x weekly to 7x weekly, effective 01 August

* Delhi-Milan: Reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly, effective 16 July

* Delhi-Copenhagen: Remains reduced from 5x weekly to 3x weekly

* Delhi-Vienna: Remains reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly

* Delhi-Amsterdam: Remains reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly; to resume 7x weekly, effective 01 August

Flights To North America

* Delhi-Washington (Dulles): Remains reduced from 5x weekly to 3x weekly

* Delhi-Chicago: Remains reduced from 7x weekly to 3x weekly (to operate 4x weekly in August)

* Delhi-San Francisco: Remains reduced from 10x weekly to 7x weekly

* Delhi-Toronto: Remains reduced from 13x weekly to 7x weekly

* Delhi-Vancouver: Remains reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly

* Delhi-New York (JFK): Reduced from 7x weekly to 6x weekly, effective 16 July

* Mumbai-New York (JFK): Reduced from 7x weekly to 6x weekly, effective 01 August

* Delhi-New York (Newark Liberty): Reduced from 5x weekly to 4x weekly, effective 16 July

Flights To Australia

* Delhi-Melbourne: Remains reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly

* Delhi-Sydney: Remains reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly

Flights To Africa

* Delhi-Nairobi: Reinstated services, operating 3x weekly until 31 August; to be suspended from 01-30 September

TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF ROUTES UNTIL 30 SEPTEMBER

* Amritsar-London (Gatwick) (AI169/170): 3x weekly flights

* Goa (Mopa)-London (Gatwick) (AI145/146): 3x weekly flights

* Bengaluru-Singapore (AI2392/2393): 7x weekly flights

* Pune-Singapore (AI2111/2110): 5x weekly flights

"As the schedule reductions taken as part of the Safety Pause had been implemented until 31 July 2025 and the restoration to full operation is being phased, some services initially planned to operate between 1 August and 30 September 2025 will be removed from the schedule. Air India is proactively contacting affected passengers to offer re-booking on alternative flights or a full refund, as per their preference. Air India apologizes for the inconvenience," said the Air India.

It further added that with the partial restoration, Air India operate more than 525 international flights per week on 63 short, long and ultra long-haul routes.