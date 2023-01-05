Air India urination incident: Accused flyer a Mumbai resident, Delhi Police says arrest soon

The man who urinated on a female co-passenger in an Air India flight is reportedly a Mumbai resident, and he will be soon arrested, claims Delhi Police. "The accused is a resident of Mumbai, but his possible location is in some other state and the police team has reached there. We will arrest the accused at the earliest," said Delhi Police. The police department on Wednesday said that multiple teams have been formed to nab the man and an FIR against him is also registered on the basis of a complaint received by Air India. The man is booked under sections 509, 354, and 510 of IPC, while section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act is also imposed.

The accused is a resident of Mumbai's Mira Road area. He is currently not present in Mumbai. Delhi Police can give notice to all the cabin crew members who were present on the flight at the time of the incident and call them for a statement: Police Sources — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023

"We have formed a team to trace the accused passenger. The investigation is going on and he will be arrested soon," a police official said. Air India said as a first part, it has banned the passenger for 30 days, the maximum it is permitted to unilaterally do so. The airline said it has taken very serious note of the incident that caused extreme distress to a passenger.

"Air India has taken a very serious note of the incident, where a passenger behaved in an unacceptable and undignified manner on the New York-Delhi flight that caused extreme distress to a fellow passenger. A police complaint has already been lodged in this case and Air India is committed to assisting the law enforcement agencies as well as regulatory authorities in ensuring that justice is delivered to the aggrieved passenger," an Air India spokesperson said.

While the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also launched an investigation, Air India has set up an internal panel to probe whether there were lapses on the part of the crew in addressing the situation that caused distress to the woman. The National Commission for Women has taken cognisance of the incident onboard the Air India flight in which the inebriated male passenger also flashed his private parts at the elderly woman. The Commission has sought a detailed action taken report on the matter within seven days from the Delhi Police Commissioner.

An inebriated male passenger urinated on a female co-passenger in Air India's business class on Nov 26, 2022



Air India has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident which took place on Nov 26 when the flight was on its way from JFK (US) to Delhi: Air India official to ANI pic.twitter.com/XE55X6ao0b — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

In her letter to the chairman of the Board of Tata Sons, N Chandrasekaran, the woman passenger, who is in her seventies, called the flight experience extremely traumatic and expressed deep disappointment over the incident in the business class section of the flight. In her letter, the woman said the `appalling incident` occurred shortly after the lunch was served and the lights were switched off, as she was getting ready to sleep.

The flight had taken off from John F Kennedy international airport in New York. She said that within minutes, an inebriated male walked to her seat and unzipped his pants, relieving himself and continued to expose his private parts until another passenger asked him to return to his seat.

“I am writing to express my deep disappointment regarding the appalling incident that occurred during my business class trip on flight AI102 (commencing in NY, JFK yesterday 26th November at 12.30 pm, and arriving this afternoon in New Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport at approximately 1.30 pm). This has been the most traumatic flight that I have ever experienced.”

"During the course of the flight, shortly after lunch was served and the lights were switched off, I was getting ready to sleep, and another passenger walked to my seat completely inebriated. He unzipped his pants, relieved himself, and continued to expose me to his private parts. The passenger sitting next to me asked him to return to his seat.

He did not respond immediately, but after a few moments left the area," the letter read.

Also read - Flight operations at Manohar International Airport - Mopa, Goa start TODAY; WATCH first indigo plane lands

The woman passenger who is in her seventies, in the letter, also highlighted that when asked for a change of seat, "the airline refused and informed her there were no seats available." She also complained about being allotted a small seat used by the airline staff, by one of the senior stewardesses.

With inputs from ANI