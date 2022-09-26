Akasa Air to launch flight services on Bengaluru-Agartala route via Guwahati from THIS day

The newly-launched Akasa Air is in full swing to expand its air route across India. Taking a step forward to achieve its goal of crossing 300 weekly flights, the Akasa Air is all set to launch flight services connecting eastern cities of the country. Taking the tally of its destinations to eight cities with the addition of Guwahati as the seventh and Agartala as its eighth destination. These new flights will provide one stop connectivity between Bengaluru and Agartala with no change of aircraft required at Guwahati. The airline has further announced additional daily flights to enhance air connectivity on existing routes. Akasa Air has announced additional daily flights on the Bengaluru-Chennai route also commencing from October 21, 2022.

Akasa Air has been progressively expanding its operations and will be flying along a total of eleven non-stop routes along eight cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, and Agartala from October 21, 2022.

Commenting on Akasa Air’s network expansion plans and increase in flight frequencies, Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder, and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, "We are excited to announce the addition of Agartala and Guwahati as our latest destinations. Guwahati is the gateway to Assam and Agartala is one of the fastest growing cities in the region and we are pleased to enhance air connectivity to provide a boost to the immense potential of the region's aviation, industrial, and tourism prospects. Apart from flights between Bengaluru and Agartala, we further augment our network between Bengaluru and Chennai by adding a 5th frequency between this route.”

During festival season of Dussehra and Durga Puja, Akasa Air’s buy-on-board meal service, Café Akasa is offering a special festive menu celebrating the cherished flavours of the east. The month-long festivity in the skies is available until October 31 and features Cholar Dal, Radhaballavi, Amshatto Khejur Chutney and Puran Potli Tart. The special menu is in line with the brand’s philosophy of offering a warm, friendly, and inclusive experience to all its customers.

The airline started its commercial operations with two aircraft and has subsequently received four aircraft to date. It will continue to grow its fleet with a view to establish a strong pan-India presence with a focus on key cities and metro to tier 2 & 3 route connectivity. Akasa Air’s fleet size will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.