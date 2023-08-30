Bengaluru Airport Terminal 2 To Begin International Flight Operations From August 31

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru's (BLR Airport) Terminal 2 (T2) is set to commence its international operations, with the first flight scheduled on August 31. Passengers travelling on Singapore Airlines flight SQ508/SQ509 between Singapore and Bengaluru will be the first to experience the international zone of the new terminal, a BIAL statement said on Wednesday

IndiGo will be the first Indian carrier to start international operations in T2, with its flight 6E1167 to Colombo. All international flights departing and arriving from 10.45 hours onwards on August 31 will transition from T1 and start operating from T2, marking a significant milestone for BLR Airport. Terminal 2 will facilitate 30 to 35 daily international departures on 27 airlines (25 International and 2 Indian).

MD & CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), Hari Marar, said: “The commencement of international operations at Terminal 2 represents a major milestone for BLR Airport. With this move, international operations will be exclusive to T2, while our domestic operations will be divided between T1 and T2".

Passengers arriving at T2 can expect easy transfers, and streamlined immigration and customs procedures, the statement said.

To enhance accessibility to T2, an additional 4.4 KM-long access road called the 'Terminal Boulevard' was inaugurated earlier this year, it said. This road connects to T2 departures and arrivals, providing a comfortable drive without any traffic signals. Complimentary shuttle services are also available at regular intervals between T1 and T2 for passenger convenience. Located on the eastern side of Terminal-1, T2 spans 255,661 square metres of area and is equipped to handle 25 million passengers annually.