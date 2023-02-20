Bomb Threat on IndiGo Flight: Delhi-Deogarh Plane Diverted to Lucknow
IndiGo flight 6E 6191 from Delhi-Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow, but later on, the aircraft was permitted to take off after all the necessary security checks at the airport.
Following a specific bomb threat today, IndiGo aircraft 6E 6191 headed from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow. The aircraft was authorised for takeoff after all essential security procedures were undertaken. Investigation for the incident is underway.
Informing about the incident, the airline said in a statement, "IndiGo flight 6E 6191 operating from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat today. All necessary security protocols were followed & the aircraft was cleared for takeoff." They added, "IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the probe."
