After a malicious hack of the Brazils airport's screen, travellers were taken by shock when the airport screen intended to display flight-related information started playing porn. Infraero, Brazil's airport body, said that it had contacted the Federal Police about an alleged intrusion of electronic displays at a Rio de Janeiro airport. Travellers were shown pornographic movies instead of commercials and flight information. Video recordings on social media showed passengers at the Santos Dumont airport laughing, hiding the displays from their children, or simply being shocked by them.

The airport authority's statement said that its information services are outsourced to another company, which it has also notified.

"We stress that the content shown on our media screens is a responsibility of the companies who have advertisement rights," said Infraero. It said its partners use their own systems of publication, which have no connection with Infraero's flight information system. Infraero said it turned off the screens that had been hacked.

Also read: DGCA slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo for not allowing specially-abled teen to board

This is not the first time this kind of incident occurred at an airport. Previously, a similar incident took place at Dhaka Airport in Bangladesh back in 2010. The incident at the Hazrat Shahjalal Airport took the authorities by surprise with the display of pornographic content on a big screen. Initially, the authorities launched a probe in the incident.

The incident at Dhaka Airport was followed by another such incident at Lisbon airport in 2015. The clip of the incident with porn playing on a big screen went viral on the internet. At the time, the authorities handled the situation well, promptly correcting the mistake.

Similarly, as per an incident of porn playing on an airport screen was reported at the Taipei Taoyuan Airport of Taiwan. The incident occurred in the airport’s TV lounge, based on the reports. The incident was later on investigated by the concerned authorities.

With inputs from AP