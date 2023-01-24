Air India Modifies In-Flight Alcohol Service Policy Amid Rise in Unruly Passenger Behaviour

Air India has modified its in-flight alcohol service policy amid the rise in incidents related to unruly passenger behaviour. Alcohol must be served in flight in a safe manner, including tactfully refusing to further serve to guests, reads Air India's alcohol service policy. The decision to modify its alcohol policy comes days after two back-to-back penalties have been slapped on the Tata-owned airline for unruly passenger behaviour.

The exact changes in the revised policy could not be immediately ascertained. According to the revised policy, guests should not be permitted to drink alcohol unless served by the cabin crew and that the cabin crew be attentive to identifying guests that might be consuming their own alcohol.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said the airline has reviewed its existing in-flight alcohol service policy, taking reference from other carriers' practice and input from the US National Restaurants Association's guidelines.

"These were largely in line with Air India's existing practice, though some adjustments have been made for better clarity, and NRA's Traffic Light system included to help crew recognise and manage possible cases of intoxication.

"The new policy has now been promulgated to crew and included in training curricula. Air India remains committed to the safety and well-being of our passengers and cabin crew, including but not limited to the responsible service of alcohol," the spokesperson said.

DGCA recently imposed a fine of Rs 43 lakh on Air India for the unruly behaviour of passengers onboard two international flights for reporting lapses. In the first incident, a fine of Rs 30 lakh was levied on Air India and Rs 3 lakh on Director of Air Service for mishandling of Shankar Mishra's incidence, where he peed on an elderly woman on New York - Delhi flight.

In the second incident, Rs 10 lakh fine was imposed for not reporting two drunk passenger behaviour, in which one smoked in the flight and another peed on an empty seat on Paris-New Delhi flight.

With PTI inputs

