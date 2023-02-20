Char Dham Yatra 2023: IRCTC to Start Bookings for Helicopter Ride Soon - Check Price, Routes Here

Summers are approaching, and doors for the Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath temples will open soon for devotees. The Uttarakhand government has started accepting registrations for the pilgrimage, which will start from April 22 onwards. Also, bookings for helicopter services for Char Dham Yatra are opened by IRCTC. The travel service provider - Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation, will accept bookings for helicopter rides on its website from February 21 onwards. Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Department Authority is considering IRCTC as its ticketing partner since it has a robust system, said additional executive officer Anil Singh.

2023 Char Dham Yatra Helicopter Service: How to book and register

Portals for Kedarnath and Badrinath will open on April 25, whereas Gangotri and Yamunotri portals open on April 22. The registrations for the same can be made either online or offline. Visitors can log in to “www.registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in” for registrations.

Also, registrations will be accepted via WhatsApp and a mobile application as well. The latter will be rolled out soon. The registration process will include biometric or photometric registration of devotees, post which a Yatra registration letter will be issued. Talking of helicopter service bookings, other than the IRCTC website, “heliservices.uk.gov.in” can also be used.

Also read - Ghaziabad Railway Station to Get Airport Like Design, Mall Like Amenities: See Pics

2023 Char Dham Yatra Helicopter Service: Price

Well, the journey is a 5-day process, and it costs roughly Rs 1.5 lakh per person, to travel from Delhi. Also, services can be obtained from Dehradun as well. Since there are a host of operators for these services, prices vary according to service providers.

2023 Char Dham Yatra Helicopter Service: Route

Day 1 starts with the chopper ride to Yamunotri from Dehradun’s government helipad, located on Sahastradhara Road. It is also the start- and end-point for the entire trip. The chopper lands you 5 km away from Yamunotri, and you get a night stay there. On day 2, the helicopter will take you to Harsil, which is roughly 25 km away from Gangotri.

Also read - Indian Railways: Delhi Home to 46 Stations, 13 to be Revived - Check Full List Here

Again, it is on the next day that the chopper will fly you to the Phata Helipad in Kedarnath. From here, a different helicopter flies the passengers to Kedarnath temple and brings them back to Guptkashi for their overnight stay. The next morning, devotees fly from Guptakashi to Badrinath, followed by a flight on day 5 to Dehradun.