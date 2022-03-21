हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DGCA

China plane crash: DGCA enhances surveillance of Boeing 737 fleet in India

Between October 2018 and March 2019, two Boeing 737 Max planes were involved in accidents, killing 346 people and as a result of these two accidents, the DGCA imposed a ban on the Boeing 737 Max jet in India in March 2019.

China plane crash: DGCA enhances surveillance of Boeing 737 fleet in India
Image for representation

Following the crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 with 132 people on board on Monday, the DGCA's chairman, Arun Kumar, has increased the monitoring of Boeing 737 fleet operated by SpiceJet, Vistara, and Air India Express.

"Flight safety is a serious matter, and we are closely monitoring the situation. In the interim, we're focusing on enhanced surveillance of our 737 fleet," Kumar told PTI.

China Eastern Airlines, one of three major carriers in China, grounded all its Boeing 737-800 aircraft after the crash. The unfortunate aircraft was on a flight from Kunming to Guangzhou when it crashed in Wuzhou in Tengxian County. 

Read also: Boeing 737 plane carrying 133 passengers crashes in China, casualties unknown

Boeing 737 Max aircraft is an advanced version of the Boeing 737-800, both of which are part of the Boeing 737 family and are manufactured by the US-based manufacturer Boeing. In the six months between October 2018 and March 2019, Boeing 737 Max aircraft were involved in two accidents that killed 346 people. A ban on the Boeing 737 Max plane in India was passed by the DGCA in March 2019 as a result of these two accidents.

DGCA lifted the ban on commercial operations in August last year after Boeing completed software rectifications to the satisfaction of the agency. Both Narendra Modi and Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed their sorrow over the crash.

FAA officials said they're aware of reports that a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed in China this morning. The FAA is willing to assist the investigation if requested.

With inputs from PTI

DGCAAir India ExpressSpiceJetVistara
