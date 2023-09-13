Couple Caught Having Sex On EasyJet Flight, Gets Kicked Off Plane

Two EasyJet passengers travelling on an Ibiza-bound flight were caught in a sex act in the plane's toilet. The couple was exposed after one of the crew members opened the door of the toilet. The whole incident was caught on camera and the video is now going viral on social media with millions of views. Based on the video, the passengers present on the EasyJet flight witnessed the couple in a compromising position.

The video shows, the flight attendant standing before the toilet's door, while the passengers' attention is on the door. The attendant later opens the door exposing the couple to the people present on the flight. After the door opens, the man involved in the act immediately shuts the door while laughing at the staff member.

Meanwhile, the other passengers on the flight were applauding the pair inside the restroom. When the door opened and they observed the pair engaged in the act, they heard a woman yell in the background. However, the cabin crew member seemed unsure of how to react to the situation.

The incident did indeed occur on board one of EasyJet's flights, the airline said. They added that when the plane touched down at the Ibiza airport, the police arrived to conduct an investigation after being notified of the event.

Dailymail quotes an airline spokesperson saying, "We can confirm that this flight from Luton to Ibiza on September 8 was met by police on arrival due to the behaviour of two passengers onboard."

As of now, there are no reports of any arrests related to the situation. The cops are still looking into the situation. It is also looking into the video that a passenger on board captured. The video also shows a woman questioning the other passenger whether the incident was recorded on camera or not.