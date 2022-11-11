Delhi Air Pollution: Indira Gandhi International Airport issues passenger advisory amid low visibility in NCR

The Air Quality Index in Delhi remains in 'Very Poor' category on Friday morning as well despite several preventive measures. A thick layer of smog engulfed the skies over the national capital region and low visibility has been reported across the city. Delhi International Airport has issued a travel advisory due to poor visibility in the morning. As per the advisory, while normal flight operations are underway, passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for any updates on flight disruptions due to visibility issues at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, which happens to be the busiest airports in the country.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "poor" category for the second consecutive day on Thursday. With the air pollution levels in the national capital coming down to the "poor" category from "very poor", the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said it will review the situation on Friday.

The Centre's air quality panel may take a call on revoking the curbs in place in Delhi-NCR under the third stage (severe) of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), an official said on the condition of anonymity. All construction and demolition work, except for essential projects, is banned in Delhi-NCR under the third stage of the GRAP. Brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers are also not allowed to operate.

Delhi's air quality improved on Wednesday owing to a favourable wind speed at night, sporadic rains in adjoining states and a considerable drop in emissions from stubble burning. The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stood at 295 on Thursday. It was 260 on Wednesday, 372 on Tuesday, 354 on Monday, 339 on Sunday and 381 on Saturday.

The AQI recorded on Wednesday was the lowest since October 20, when it was 232. For the month of November, it was the best AQI since November 29, 2020, when it was 231, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". V K Soni, the head of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Environment Monitoring and Research Centre, said a favourable wind speed -- 10 to 18 kmph -- is predicted to bring a considerable improvement in the air quality from Friday.

The CAQM had directed the authorities on Sunday to lift the ban on the plying of non-BS VI diesel light motor vehicles in the region and the entry of trucks into the capital imposed under the fourth stage of the GRAP.

(With Agency Inputs)