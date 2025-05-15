Delhi Airport Ends Ties With Turkish Firm Celebi After Centre Cancels Its Clearance Citing National Security Concerns

India-Turkey Ties: Hours after, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, Ministry of Civil Aviation, issued a notice cancelling the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services citing a threat to national security, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has officially terminated its association with Celebi Airport Services India and its cargo division, Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India. The Delhi Airport said that the move is in compliance with a directive from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The move follows the revocation of Celebi’s security clearance on national security grounds.

Until now, Celebi had been responsible for ground handling and cargo terminal operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). Acting swiftly to prevent disruption, DIAL has begun transitioning operations to other approved service providers, it said in a statement.

"Following the termination, DIAL is working closely with existing service providers to ensure uninterrupted operations while safeguarding employee welfare. To ensure continuity and operational stability, DIAL is actively coordinating with the existing Ground Handling service providers - AISATS, and Bird Group. In case of cargo operations, DIAL is working towards onboarding one of the pre-approved cargo handlers to ensure uninterrupted cargo operations," it said.

The Delhi Airport also assured that all employees currently on the rolls of Celebi entities for cargo and ground handling services at IGI Airport will be transitioned to the new employer(s) with immediate effect. "These employees will continue under their existing terms and conditions of employment. DIAL assures passengers, airlines, and cargo stakeholders that every effort is being made to maintain high standards of service and operational efficiency throughout the transition," it said.

In a similar move, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport issued a statement terminating Dragon Passes. "Our association with DragonPass, which provided access to airport lounges, has been terminated with immediate effect. DragonPass customers will no longer have access to lounges at Adani-managed airports. This change will have no impact on the airport lounge and travel experience for other customers," it said.

The move reportedly comes after Turkey extended its support for Pakistan against India following the recent military conflict.