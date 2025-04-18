Delhi Airport Issues Advisory For Passenger For Flight Delays Due To...

NEW DELHI: The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi has issued a passenger advisory cautioning travelers about potential delays in flight arrivals due to shifting wind patterns around the airport.

According to the advisory, Air Traffic Control (ATC) authorities will implement air traffic flow management measures for incoming flights from 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM IST today, in order to maintain safe operations. The step has been taken in alignment with international safety and regulatory standards, with passenger safety being the top priority, officials stated.

“All other operations across terminals and the airport’s three runways continue to function normally,” the statement clarified. However, passengers are strongly advised to stay in contact with their respective airlines to get the most recent updates on flight schedules, especially if they are expecting arriving flights during the affected time window.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding,” the advisory read.

Travelers are encouraged to check flight statuses before heading to the airport and plan accordingly to avoid disruptions.