Flight Cancellation Alert: IndiGo Cancels Services To THESE Cities Today Amid Pakistani Drone Sightings

India-Pakistan Tension: It was not even 24 hours that the flight operations for 32 airports was reopened, the IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory announcing the cancellation of all flights to and from several northern and western Indian cities, including Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot today, i.e. for May 13, 2025. Notably, the decision comes amid Pakistani drones were sighted in cities like Jammu's Samba, Jalandhar, Barmer and Hoshiarpur. The Indian Army is maintaining a tight vigil to neutralize any incoming threat.

Citing "the latest developments" and emphasizing passenger safety, the airline stated that this decision was made as a precautionary measure. While specifics behind the disruptions were not disclosed, IndiGo assured travelers that their team is actively monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed.

“We understand how this may disrupt your travel plans and regret the inconvenience caused,” the advisory stated. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights through the airline’s website or mobile app before heading to the airport.

IndiGo also reminded customers that assistance is available via message or phone, promising round-the-clock support.

The airline has not indicated whether cancellations will extend beyond May 13. Travelers are encouraged to stay connected with official IndiGo communication channels for real-time information.

Notably, 32 airports across northern and western states were cancelled temporarily by the Airport Authority of India (AAI), following drones and missiles attack from Pakistan on May 8. The temporary closure was initially set to last until 05:29 hrs on May 15 but with India and Pakistan reaching an understanding to halt hostilities, the services were restored on May 12 for these 32 airports.