Flight service to Hyderabad and Bengaluru from Puducherry to resume from March 27

Following the removal of suspension on international flights, the flight services between Puducherry to Bengaluru and Hyderabad will restart. The services will be resumed from March 27 onwards.
The office of Chief Minister N Rangasamy issued a press statement stating that ticket purchasing for the two cities had commenced.
The services were suspended two years ago following the outbreak of Covid-19
With inputs from PTI
