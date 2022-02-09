हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Go First

Go First introduces “Priority Boarding” service to reduce waiting time; here's how to avail

Go First Airlines, a private airline providing services in India, has offered "Priority Boarding" service in order to reduce waiting times for passengers.

Go First introduces “Priority Boarding” service to reduce waiting time; here&#039;s how to avail
Image for representation

Go First, formerly known as GoAir, announced Tuesday a "Priority Boarding" service in order to reduce waiting times for passengers. Go First said in a release that the service will be available on all domestic and international flights departing from the airline's network.

The airline added, “The service can be pre-purchased through GO FIRST's website, mobile app, contact centres, counters, and agents. It is available 2 hours before domestic departure and 3 hours before international departure." 

Go First also mentioned, “The service has a nominal cost and offers flexible cancellations and reschedules. Infants do not have to pay an additional fee. In case of airline cancellations, the fee is refunded."

Read also: Plane takes off from Mumbai Airport without engine cover, probe initiated

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First, said, "Passengers' comfort and convenience is our highest priority, and we continually strive to provide an exceptional flying experience for them. Our 'Priority Boarding' service is a further demonstration of our commitment to "You Come First'."

Group bookings will not be eligible for the "Priority Boarding" service, the airline added.

With inputs from PTI

