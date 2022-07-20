Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight diverted to Jaipur after windshield cracks

The series of mishaps continues as in yet another incident, Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight was diverted to Jaipur after the A320neo plane's windshield cracked mid-air. This is the third incident of a technical glitch on a Go First aircraft in two days. A DGCA official said that the flight was diverted to Jaipur as weather in Delhi was not appropriate.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Go First`s Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights faced technical glitches and both planes were grounded by the aviation regulator. Officials said that the DGCA was investigating the incidents and both the planes involved in engine snag incidents.

Scores of flights have been diverted owing to multiple technical snags in Indian carriers` aircrafts during the last couple of days. Sources said that Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday told each airline to take all necessary steps that are needed to ramp up safety oversight.



